Where are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez today?

Things have been pretty quiet in the Jeff Bezos Y Lauren Sanchez front, far from the media circus where they met only a year ago.
Exactly 12 months ago, on January 9, 2019, the founder of Amazon and the richest person in the world announced that he and his wife had spent 25 years. MacKenzie Bezos they were divorcing "after a long period of loving exploration and separation of judgment," said their joint statement, adding that they would continue their "shared lives as friends."
And then, a few hours after the father of four children, everyone wondered what would happen to the net worth of more than $ 136 billion that he had accumulated since he and his ex-wife launched the company together after their divorce, a Bomb even bigger dropped.
As it turned out, the CEO had been secretly dating Sánchez, the former Good morning L.A. co-host with whom she had become acquainted through her then husband Patrick Whitesell, the co-CEO of the Hollywood agency WME.
From there, things got crazier. A day later, the National researcher He published private text messages sent from Bezos to Sánchez, including one that began, inexplicably, "I love you, living girl." A few days after that, president Donald Trump He mocked Bezos and his newspaper, The Washington Post, for being "shot down,quot; by a competitor "whose reports, I understand, are much more accurate than the reports in his lobbying newspaper …" (It is fair to say that Trump is not a fan of Bezos or SendAnd, on most days, the feeling seems quite mutual).
Then, a month later, Bezos published an essay on Medium accusing the owner of American Media, Inc. David Pecker of "extortion and blackmail,quot; for threatening to publish intimate photos of the new couple if the CEO of Amazcon did not stop his investigation into how the Enquirer, owned by AMI, received the published text messages and other photos. (It should be noted that Trump and Pecker have long been friends.)
"Of course I don't want personal photos posted, but I won't participate in his well-known practice of blackmail, political favors, political attacks and corruption," Bezos wrote. "I'd rather get up, pass this record and see what creeps."
In a statement issued to the New York Times In early February, AMI said they supported their actions, but that it was beginning an investigation into Bezos' claims.
James Marsh / BPI / Shutterstock
"American Media fervently believes that it acted legally in informing Mr. Bezos' story," the statement said. "However, in light of the nature of the accusations published by Mr. Bezos, the Board has met and determined that it must investigate the claims quickly and thoroughly. Upon completion of that investigation, the Board will take appropriate action. that are necessary. "
Sanchez's brother Michael SanchezThey soon entered the fray, with The Daily Beast reporting that Brother Trump and the Hollywood talent manager had supplied his sister's texts to the tabloid newspaper. While Michael denied the claims of The Washington PostHe admitted in the register that several people from AMI told him that the Enquirer had set out to make "a demolition to make Trump happy." (AMI denied his claim).
The strange saga finally exploded, the victim of a relentless 24-hour news cycle that always finds something brighter to move on. The former Bezos couple settled their divorce amicably in April, with MacKenzie revealing that she would be "giving all my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75 percent of our Amazon shares plus my vote control actions to support your continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies "as part of the agreement.
A day later, Sánchez and Whitesell, who share two children, officially filed their own divorce documents. (The matter was resolved in October). And so, the two were free to make their romance public. And although they did not shout it from the rooftops or reserve exclusive joint interviews to profess their love, that is what they did. There was the night sighting in New York in May. The appearance in Wimbledon in July. And that's it.
Simon Stacpoole / Offside / Getty Images
Since last summer, the couple has done everything possible to keep their relationship gossipy, once breathless, as private as possible, which makes some wonder as we approach the one-year mark of how they are going things. Well, don't ask yourself more.
A source close to Sanchez tells E! News exclusively, "Lauren and Jeff are very happy together. They spend a lot of time in Seattle, but he travels constantly and also spends time in Los Angeles with her. He is working on his space project in New Mexico and comes and goes frequently." She is happy to see him whenever he can and he loves to travel with him when it works. "
The source added that the couple always finds ways to make sure their time together is "special and always fun," and adds: "They went out to dinner with friends and they love being sociable. They also like to exercise together. They love being active. and both are very health conscious. They spend time outdoors walking or taking walks. They also spend time at home with their children. Lauren is always ready for an adventure and traveling. They take fabulous vacations as often as they can. "
"He treats her very well and often buys her beautiful jewelry and luxurious gifts to show her love," the source shared. "She is incredibly happy with him and grateful for this life. They are not shy to show their love. They hug with affection and are not shy with PDA."
As to whether wedding bells could be in their future, nothing is still being worked on. "Lauren would love to get married and, if it happens, she would be delighted. Jeff isn't thinking too much about marriage and just takes things as they come," our source told us. "But they are happy with things and are committed to each other in every way."
It seems that all the madness was worth it in the end.
