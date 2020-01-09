Where are Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez today?

Things have been pretty quiet in the Jeff Bezos Y Lauren Sanchez front, far from the media circus where they met only a year ago.

Exactly 12 months ago, on January 9, 2019, the founder of Amazon and the richest person in the world announced that he and his wife had spent 25 years. MacKenzie Bezos they were divorcing "after a long period of loving exploration and separation of judgment," said their joint statement, adding that they would continue their "shared lives as friends."

And then, a few hours after the father of four children, everyone wondered what would happen to the net worth of more than $ 136 billion that he had accumulated since he and his ex-wife launched the company together after their divorce, a Bomb even bigger dropped.

As it turned out, the CEO had been secretly dating Sánchez, the former Good morning L.A. co-host with whom she had become acquainted through her then husband Patrick Whitesell, the co-CEO of the Hollywood agency WME.