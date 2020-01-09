When the cobra bites, you'll be glad someone has sequenced its genome

The resulting antivenom contains many irrelevant non-human antibodies to the poison, some of which can create harmful immune responses. On the other hand, it is expensive. An antivenom vial costs about $ 2,000, and the treatment of a bite may require 25 vials or more. And in the end, the antivenom produced is not always effective in stimulating the immune system of a snake bite victim.

Some scientists think that genomic technologies could be used to synthesize antivenom and eventually treat victims more economically and effectively. They want to study the genes of the poison themselves, including their organization, variability and evolution. Doing this requires mapping the snake's genome.

At Nature Genetics on Monday, a team of researchers released their genome map of Naja naja, the Indian cobra. They found 12,346 genes expressed in the venomous glands, what they call the "ome-poison,quot; of the animal. Of these, they found 139 toxin genes, which perform the specific biological reactions of the toxins. Then, they designated 19 of these genes as "poison-specific ome,quot;, expressed only in the venom gland, and that are responsible for a wide range of human symptoms, including heart function problems, paralysis, nausea, blurred vision, internal bleeding and death

With this catalog of specific genes for the production of venom, they hope that scientists can now start using recombinant protein technologies to generate effective antivenom against Indian cobra venom and closely related species. As more snake genomes are completed, scientists will be able to combine species-specific toxins and create broad-spectrum antivenoms that could work against bites of multiple species.

The study's lead author, Somasekar Seshagiri, a former Genentech staff scientist and now president of the SciGenom Research Foundation, a nonprofit research center in India, said genome sequencing of a snake can be done in less of one year for less than $ 100,000.