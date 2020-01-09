When is the next Conor McGregor fight in 2020? UFC 246 date, start time, card, PPV price, odds vs. & # 39; Cowboy & # 39; Closed

The UFC begins 2020 with the biggest star in combat sports and one of the most notable athletes in the world when former two-division world champion Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to face Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone in the main UFC event 246 on Saturday, January 18 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor (21-4) makes his long-awaited return after losing by submission in the fourth round to current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. More was done after the real fight, as it occurred a close combat between both battlefields. , resulting in a series of fines and suspensions on both sides.

The question since then has been: When would McGregor compete again in the UFC? The Irishman has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, including beating an older gentleman in an Irish bar, being arrested for destroying a cell phone outside a nightclub in Miami and two separate accusations of sexual assault (McGregor has not been accused in the alleged incidents).

The question was answered on Thanksgiving when it was announced that McGregor would fight Cerrone in a welterweight fight.

Cerrone (36-13) enters the biggest fight of his career with the most victories in the history of UFC (23) and the greatest number of results (16). In his first welterweight race from February 2016 to November 2018, "Cowboy,quot; was 6-4 and all victories came by arrest.

Wanting to make one more race in a world title, Cerrone returned to the lightweight and went 2-2, losing the last two fights to Tony Ferguson and, more recently, Justin Gaethje for TKO first round in September.

McGregor vs. Cerrone has been brewing since 2015 when they appeared together at a press conference to promote the unification fight of the featherweight title of the first against José Aldo and the challenge of the latter of the then lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos .

There was an exchange between the two when two Anjos and Cerrone were asked about facing McGregor. dos Anjos said it would be easy money. Cerrone said "Conor has no right to reach 155. There is no way. He will not have a chance. We are too big for him. We are too strong So you can take your little English a …

McGregor interrupted and told Cerrone: “You are too slow and too rigid. You are stiff as a board. I will split you in half. And that is."

McGregor has proclaimed that he has big plans for 2020. He says he will fight three times in the calendar year, starting with Cerrone and ending with him fighting the winner of the light title fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson that takes place at UFC 249 on April 18 )

On the path of McGregor's goals is Cerrone. Can you do it, or does "Mystic Mac,quot; back up your own words?

Here is everything you need to know about Conor McGregor's return to the UFC against Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone, including start time, fight card, PPV price and UFC 246 odds in Las Vegas.

When is Conor McGregor's fight in UFC 246?

Date: Saturday, January 18

Saturday, January 18 Time: 10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT

UFC 246 will take place on Saturday, January 18, with pay-per-view coverage starting at 10 p.m. ET. Wait Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone to enter the Octagon around 12:15 a.m. ET following the rest of the main card, which also includes Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington among other fights.

Conor McGregor's last fight

Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC since his defeat on October 6, 2018 against Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229. Since then, McGregor has retired and has not been retired from mixed martial arts and has been against the law on several occasions. His return to the Octagon in January will mark his first fight in almost a year and a half.

UFC 246 PPV price: How much does the card cost?

The main pay-per-view card can be purchased for $ 64.99. Each UFC PPV is shown exclusively until the end in ESPN +.

Where does UFC 246 take place?

UFC 245 will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor Vs. Cowboy for UFC 246

According to BetOnline.ag, Conor McGregor is a considerable favorite, reaching -315, which means he will have to bet $ 315 to win $ 100. Donald Cerrone is a helpless +245, which means that if you had to bet $ 100, you would earn $ 245.

UFC 246 Fight Card

Principal card

Conor McGregor against Donald Cerrone; Welterweight

Holly Holm vs. Rachel Pennington; Female rooster weight

Aleksei Oleinik against Maurice Greene; Heavyweight

Cláudia Gadelha against Alexa Grasso; Female straw weight

Anthony Pettis against Carlos Diego Ferreira; Light

Preliminary Card