What the Malcolm cast in the middle is doing so far

Before he was the caller Breaking Bad, Cranston's outstanding performance was like Hal Wilkerson, the family patriarch, earning three Emmy nominations during the six-year program duration.

Of course, Cranston offered one of the most iconic television performances, playing the master of science turned drug trafficker Walter White, in one of the most iconic television series, Breaking Bad, for five years. He won four Emmy awards during his career as the ultimate television antihero, forging a close bond with his co-star. Aaron Paul. In 2019, friends joined together to launch their own handmade mezcal, disappointing fans waiting for a Breaking Bad Renaissance. (Hey, at least he made a cameo in The wayNetflix & # 39; s Breaking Bad sequel movie?)

After those impressive careers, Cranston continued to earn critical acclaim for his work in films such as Trumbo (which earned him his first Oscar nomination) and Dogs island as well as the HBO TV movie All the way, with his interpretation of the president Lyndon B. Johnson earning him a SAG prize. Before I get to the small screen, All the way He had a much-loved career on Broadway, with Cranston winning a Tony for his stage work. He won a Tony again 2019 for his return to the stage in Net.

But in 2016, Cranston told E! News I expected a Malcolm in the middle the revival would eventually happen, saying, "I hope so … I really do, for no other reason than I miss those people like crazy and keep in touch with them. The boys are doing great and Jane is doing wonderfully and Me would love to. "