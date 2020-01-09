West Ham wants to sign Marouane Fellaini of Shandong Luneng | Soccer news





Marouane Fellaini is wanted by former manager David Moyes in West Ham

West Ham is interested in signing Marouane Fellaini, as manager David Moyes seeks to partner with the midfielder in a third different club.

The Belgian international, with 87 players, was allowed to leave Manchester United after five and a half years in January, to join the Shandong Luneng Chinese club.

Fellaini has two years left in his contract in China. However, the Chinese FA is introducing a salary cap, which means that the 32-year-old would have to accept a 75 percent pay cut if he stays beyond the end of his current agreement.

Fellaini was the signature of the Moyes tent during his summer at Manchester United

West Ham's boss, Moyes, has previously trained Fellaini twice, taking him from Everton to Manchester United on Deadline Day 2013 for £ 27.5 million.

Fellaini has made 260 Premier League appearances during spells in Everton and United, scoring 27 goals.

More to follow …