Wendy Williams tells her friend Blac Chyna to "comply,quot; with her former Rob Kardashian in the middle of her denounced custody war

Wendy Williams may be friends with Blac Chyna, but that doesn't mean she isn't tough on her. The talk show host warned his close friend that he should meet his baby dad, Rob Kardashian, when it comes to any concerns regarding his daughter, Dream!

The reason Wendy thinks that this is the way to go is that if she doesn't, the Kar-Jenners will end up attacking her!

This occurs amid reports that Rob has requested primary custody of the 3-year-old child and, in the document, argued that Chyna is not a suitable parent for the child.

Wendy talked about the situation in her program and admitted that it is not a good appearance for the mother of two children and tried to give her some advice.

After all, Wendy may be friends with Chyna, but she doesn't really choose sides, since she is also close to Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch, Kris Jenner.

On today's show, Wendy told her audience that she had just sent a text message to Chyna in the morning asking if she had anything to say about the matter, but the woman had not yet responded.

Then he went on to say that ‘Rob Kardashian, who should never have gotten in the fast lane with Chyna, to begin with, is out of his league, sir, at all levels of life. But, I think this is the moment when all the sisters and also the mother need all the hands on the deck. Obviously, Rob has his own problems and is about to go to the fat farm. "

'Meet all. Chyna, this is not a good look. That whole family will attack you in the worst way … Chyna, you're alone in this, man. It doesn't look good as a mother and all these accusations. You know what, if he is wrong, sue him, "the host of the talk show told his friend.



