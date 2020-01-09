Wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially removed from the exhibition of the Madame Tussauds royal family in London

Wow Chile! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to feel the intense reaction of the United Kingdom after announcing that they are "giving up,quot; their superior duties as part of the Royal Family. In the latest development, world-renowned Madame Tussauds has officially removed the wax figures of the couple from the Royal Family exhibition.

@ CNN reports that the popular wax museum Madame Tussauds in London announced its decision to officially remove the wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from their set of wax figures from the Royal Family. Madame Tussauds' decision follows Harry and Meghan's amazing announcement that they have decided not only to "resign,quot; as high-ranking members of the Royal Family, but also aspire to seek financial independence as a couple away from the enormous wealth of the Family. Real.

Steve Davies, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, issued this statement regarding the decision:

“Together with the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will retreat as royals. As of today, the figures of Meghan and Harry will no longer appear on our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and beloved figures, of course, they will continue to be an important feature in Madame Tussauds London as we watch what the next chapter holds. ”

The wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan were previously placed next to The Queen, Prince Philip, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Madame Tussauds further explained that her wax figures will be separated from the family to reflect her "new progressive role within the royal institution."

Roommates, what do you think about this?