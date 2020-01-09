Watch the Jata Catta-Preta channel of The Soup Your favorite celebrities

Mark your calendars!

Today, E! announced the release date of the expected return of the legendary franchise, Soup. For the announcement, Soup will begin showing new episodes on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 p.m. As previously joked, the evolved and supercharged series will be presented by comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta.

"I am excited beyond words to Soup! It's a total dream to organize a program I've always been a fan of, "Catta-Preta shared in an E! Ad." Just one more thing on my wishlist … become the sixth Spice Girl … Gazpacho Spice. Fingers crossed."

And, for what he promised in the teaser above, the new Soup It will have "less salt,quot; and "more flavor,quot;.

"Hey, have you noticed that it is a media gas? Transmission wars, social applause, side breasts," the comedian said in the video above. "Then, to host the new Soup, I am literally up to date with all that. "

While this sounds quite entrepreneurial, its cosplaying montage, which included Catta-Preta dressed as Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Erika Jayne and more, he showed that he knows what he is talking about.