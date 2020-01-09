Watch Selena Gomez deliver her most inspiring message to fans

Selena GomezFans have changed his life.

As the emotion continues to grow for the launch of Rare, the music superstar is opening up on the special relationship with his followers.

"I love my fans a lot, and it's not that I love them because they love me. I love them because it really has been about the trip and I feel like I've grown up with a lot of people," Selena shared with Spotify in a new interview. "The most heartbreaking conversations are where they tell me they are suffering."

She continued, "I never understood when people said," It saved my life. "I just didn't understand that. I wish I could grab each of them in the face and tell them how loved they are, how important they are or how capable they are of absolutely any thing. And if I did all this and I'm just a Texas girl and it's still happening to me, you can do anything. "