Watch Selena Gomez deliver her most inspiring message to fans

Selena GomezFans have changed his life.
As the emotion continues to grow for the launch of Rare, the music superstar is opening up on the special relationship with his followers.
"I love my fans a lot, and it's not that I love them because they love me. I love them because it really has been about the trip and I feel like I've grown up with a lot of people," Selena shared with Spotify in a new interview. "The most heartbreaking conversations are where they tell me they are suffering."
She continued, "I never understood when people said," It saved my life. "I just didn't understand that. I wish I could grab each of them in the face and tell them how loved they are, how important they are or how capable they are of absolutely any thing. And if I did all this and I'm just a Texas girl and it's still happening to me, you can do anything. "
That mentality played a role in choosing a name for his new studio album.
According to the singer of "Lose You to Love Me,quot;, as soon as he heard Rare A couple of years ago, it stuck instantly.
"I felt that it was me if that made sense. Obviously, I've had a lot of self-esteem problems in the past. I still struggle with confidence and you know, it will be something I'm always working on." . Rare It made me feel amazing, "Selena explained." That name was very important to me the moment I heard it. "
She continued: "For me, that is such a special word and if there is anything I can do for women and men, it is to tell them that they are valued and that they are rare and that they are important. That is what it means to me."
While fans around the world prepare to listen to Selena's first album in almost four years, the singer hopes her story, and her music, will serve as a reminder that the future is bright. And yes, you totally deserve the great things that come your way.
"I had many moments when people did not have it and they built you just to fall apart, but I would only say that you are beautiful, you are exactly where you should be whatever it seems if it is so difficult," Selena concluded while holding back the tears. "You are worth it and you always have to choose yourself. I love them very much."
Rare It is available where good music is sold from Friday.
