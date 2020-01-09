Watch Mac Miller's first posthumous music video for & # 39; & # 39; Good news & # 39; & # 39;

Mac MillerThe legacy is still alive through his music.

The first posthumous single from the deceased rapper, "Good News," was released on Thursday and was accompanied by a music video with images and memorable sequences from Miller's entire career. The launch of the melodic song comes one day after Miller's family announced the completion of their latest studio album, Circles, which will be launched next Friday, January 17.

"Here we are," said a statement from Miller's family. "The fact of having to write this feels surreal. At the time of his death, Malcolm was in the process of recording his companion album for Swimmingtitled Circles".

After his death in September 2018, Miller's family said producer Jon Brion "dedicated,quot; to complete the project.

"This is a complicated process that does not have a correct answer. There is no clear path. We simply know that it was important for Malcolm that the world would listen to it," the statement said, before concluding: "We can imagine where Malcolm would go." . and appreciate where it was. We hope you take the time to listen. The expression on his face when everyone listened said it all. "