Mexico says that more than 61,000 people have disappeared as the growing violence takes over the country, a figure 50 percent higher than the previous government estimate.

Faced with what they say is official indifference, a group of women have come together to use all the rudimentary tools at their disposal to find the bodies of their missing loved ones.

John Holman of Al Jazeera spent a day with the Warrior Hounds in Sinaloa, northern Mexico.