Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.s first-quarter earnings fall points to a tough year ahead for the pharmacy retailer as it struggles to adequately respond to changing consumer demands and declining prescription-drug reimbursement.
Walgreens
WBA-5.84%
stock…
%%
Walgreens’ stock falls on missed earnings, soft pharmacy volume
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.s first-quarter earnings fall points to a tough year ahead for the pharmacy retailer as it struggles to adequately respond to changing consumer demands and declining prescription-drug reimbursement.