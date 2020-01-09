Varun Dhawan wears two different looks while promoting Street Dancer 3D

Rowing D & # 39; Souza is back with another dance movie. The director's next film, Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, has been creating a stir for all the right reasons. The dance sequences in the movie look smoky in the trailer. Varun's trio, Shraddha and Nora seem to have nailed their movements and how. Last night, they went out to promote their movie on a reality show and the stars looked fabulous. However, what caught our attention were Varun's two eyes. While in one he looked like a handsome guy, the actor was seen wearing a beard and in a way he looked like Prabhudheva, also part of the movie.

Prabhudheva also appeared in the reality show sets to promote Street Dancer 3D. The two hot ladies Nora and Shraddha got all the attention with their elegant outfits. Check out the photos below. Street Dancer 3D hits theaters on January 24, 2020.