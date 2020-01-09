US strike against Taliban commander causes civilian casualties | News

More than 60 civilians were killed or injured in an attack with US drones. UU. Aimed at a senior commander of the Taliban splintered group in Herat province in western Afghanistan, local officials said.

Taliban commander Mullah named as Nangyalay died in Shindand district near the border with Iran, spokesman for Herat province governor Jailani Farhad said Thursday.

"According to people, more than 60 civilians were killed and injured in the operation," Toryalai Tahiri, deputy director of the Herat provincial council, told local TOLO News local media.

Quoting Wakil Ahmad Karkhi, member of the provincial council of Herat, TOLO News reported "civilians have been killed and wounded alongside Mullah Nangyalai fighters "in an American attack on Wednesday.

The Afghan government said it launched an investigation into reports of civilian victims.

Nangyalay separated from the main Taliban branch after the death in 2013 of founder Mullah Omar and joined a smaller separatist faction led by a commander known as Mullah Rasool.

A high-ranking provincial police source said Wednesday's airstrike had been carried out by an American drone.

Resolved Resolution, the NATO mission in Afghanistan, told the AFP news agency that it launched "a defensive air strike in support of Afghan forces," with a spokesman confirming the United States' participation in the operation.

The main Taliban faction has been negotiating with Washington for more than a year on the withdrawal of US troops in exchange for security guarantees from the armed group that could pave the way for intra-Afghan peace talks.