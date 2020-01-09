US firefighters arrive in Australia to help fight forest fires

While officials continue to work to rescue residents and animals from wildfires in Australia, US firefighters arrived this week to help fight the fires that have been destroying the region.

On Thursday, the Commissioner of the NSW Rural Fire Service, Shane Fitzsimmons, shared a video of a group of US firefighters who received applause when they arrived at Sydney International Airport. He said: "Upon arrival, all the assembled gave a spontaneous and prolonged applause, reflecting the gratitude and admiration we all have for their generosity."

According to ABC 7 Los AngelesUS officials said they plan to send another 100 firefighters to join the 159 who have already arrived in the country.

According to reports, the Australian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council requested help from firefighters. His request is part of an agreement that sent 138 Australian firefighters to fight forest fires in the United States in 2018. The United States also has a similar agreement with Mexico, New Zealand and Canada.

Many celebrities have also been using their platforms to raise awareness about the fires that have taken place since September. Like us previously Reported, Kylie Jenner is a celebrity who used her platform to raise awareness, also donated a total of $ 1 million to several Australian relief efforts.

Wildfires in Australia killed a total of 25 people, destroyed at least 2,000 homes and reportedly killed billions of animals.

American firefighters arrived at Sydney International Airport this week, on their way to help with the fire fighting in Victoria.

