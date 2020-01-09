US Chamber will vote on limiting Trump's actions against Iran News USA

Washington DC – Alarmed by the escalation of US President Donald Trump with Iran, Democrats in the House of Representatives are expected to pass a resolution on Thursday to limit the president's ability to attack Iran in the future without congressional approval.

"Members of Congress have serious and urgent concerns about the administration's decision to participate in hostilities against Iran and their lack of strategy to move forward. Our concerns were not addressed by insufficient notification of the President's War Powers Act and for the administration briefing today. " President Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday announcing the vote.

The resolution of the War Powers of the House of Representatives would order Trump to end military operations against Iran. A similar version is expected to be debated in the Senate.

Thursday's expected vote in the House follows days of frustration by Democrats over Trump's order to kill Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. Congress was not consulted before the murder. Iran responded with attacks against Iraqi bases that house US troops. Trump said Wednesday that there were no US or Iraqi victims.

In its justification for the murder, the Trump administration said Soleimani, who led the elite Quds Force of Iran, was planning an "imminent,quot; attack on US forces in Iraq. The Democrats are angry because they were not consulted before the attack on Soleimani.

Under the Constitution of the United States, the authority to direct military action is divided between Congress and the president. Congress has the power to declare war, while the president, as commander in chief, has the power to use the army to defend the United States.

Trump turned to Twitter on Wednesday to urge Republicans to vote against the House resolution.

House Democrats, who were informed Wednesday by Trump administration officials about the murder of Soleimani, criticized the president and called the meeting "rookie and absolutely unconvincing."

"I think this administration is, after the fact, trying to reconstruct a justification for its action that was impulsive, reckless and put the national security of this country at risk," Democrat Gerry Connolly told reporters.

But Republicans in the House offered a different version of how the briefing was.

"Not only did the president make the right decision, but it was a clear and present danger to American interests and American people," said Rep. Mark Meadows, one of Trump's main Republican allies in the House of Representatives.

The resolution of the Powers of War is expected to pass in the House. The Senate will discuss a similar measure with at least two Republicans saying they will join the Democrats to rebuke the president for Iran.

Battle uphill in the Senate

The senators left a separate briefing on Wednesday, and the Democrats complained that it ended without all the questions being asked.

Most Republican senators defended the president, but Senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee protested against Trump and his team.

It was "probably the worst briefing I've seen on a military issue in the nine years I've been in the United States Senate," Lee told reporters.

Lee and Paul said they will join Democrats to vote to limit Trump's authority to order additional military actions against Iran.

But the effect of congressional votes on any resolution of the War Powers will be largely symbolic and political, said Lawrence Korb, national security analyst at the Center for American Progress in Washington, DC. As long as Trump retains the support of the majority of the 53 Republicans in the Senate, Trump can veto the measure.

Without "a total defection of the Republicans,quot; in support of limiting the president's powers of war, decisions to escalate against Iran will fall on the president and his advisors, Korb told Al Jazeera.

In statements by the Senate on Tuesday, majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, told a litany of hostilities between the United States and Iran since 1979 and the beginning of the Islamic revolution.

"We must all remember that the history of Iranian aggression began a long, long time ago," McConnell said.

"The question is whether we would prefer the government to be on hold since Iran kills the Americans or if we are prepared to work with the president to face terrorism and the wars in the shadow of Iran," he said.

& # 39; It really depends on Trump & # 39;

Trump has said he doesn't want a war with Iran and, despite his rhetoric and tweets, the president has shown an aversion to getting involved in a military conflict.

After the attacks on US forces, Trump said it seemed that Iran was "retreating."

With the United States and Iran withdrawing, for now, from the precipice of war, the next steps "really depend on Trump," Korb said.

A Trump veto would mean that supporters of the resolution would need to gather two-thirds majorities both in the House and in the Senate to prevail. That seems unlikely for now.

Protesters gather in Iran during a demonstration against the murder of Soleimani (Lefteris Pitarakis / AP Photo)

However, the Democratic concern about Trump's seemingly irregular handling of Iran is deep and is likely to be reflected in the upcoming votes.

In addition, Republican senators "are very concerned privately about the behavior of this president, but that has not translated into a public concern and probably will not in the course of this crisis with Iran," Democratic Senator Chris Murphy told Al Jazeera.

Congressional resolutions are being filed under the War Powers Act of 1973 and would mark the second time in Trump's presidency, Congress voted against deepening the United States military engagement in the Middle East.

Last year, Congress rebuked Trump's authorization for US military support. UU. For the Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates campaign in Yemen, including the air refueling of fighter jets and precision ammunition supplies that were used to kill civilians.

In April 2019, the Chamber passed a resolution of the Powers of War in a vote of 247-175 that would have blocked the US military commitment in Yemen. The Senate voted 54-46 to approve the measure.

It was the first time in 47 years that Congress invoked its constitutional authority to try to stop the participation of the United States in a foreign conflict.

Trump vetoed the Yemen bill and Congress did not meet two-thirds of the majorities necessary to annul the president.