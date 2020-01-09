Unowhatimeanharry can go to Haydock | Racing news





Unowhatimeanharry

A trip to Haydock for Rendlesham Hurdle is next on the agenda of veteran admirer Unowhatimeanharry.

The 12-year-old Harry Fry was unable to control Apple Jade at the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle in Leopardstown during the holiday period, but he finished clearly second in the first three-mile grade, beating players like Penhill and Bacardys.

Unowhatimeanharry challenged his years of advancement to win his second Stayers Hurdle Champion at the Punchestown Festival in May, and a possible hat-trick offer is an important goal.

However, he could first appear in Merseyside on February 15.

Fry said: "He was no match for Apple Jade in his happy Leopardstown hunting ground, where he is undefeated, but he ran another creditable race and owes us nothing."

"He is now back with us and seems to be in good shape, so we might consider going to Haydock for Rendlesham before returning to Punchestown."

"We are not thinking of Cheltenham for him this year."

While Unowhatimeanharry is scheduled to dodge the Cheltenham Festival in March, two Fry inmates who could go to the main meeting are King Roland and If The Cap Fits.

The winner of the double bumper King Roland opened his account on obstacles with a dominant display in Exeter on New Year's Day and could become a realistic contender for the obstacle of the Supreme Novices or the Ballymore.

If The Cap Fits, which has not been seen winning the Coral Hurdle at Ascot in November, is ready for a fascinating clash with the protagonist Paisley Park at Cleeve Hurdle in Cheltenham at the end of January.

Fry said: "We didn't see much of the race due to the fog, but King Roland obviously won well at Exeter, and it was a good step forward from his brave debut (he finished second in Newbury).

"We haven't made any firm plans. Whether we assist him in class for his next career or not, we'll just have to see."

"If The Cap Fits is fine and very on target for Cleeve, where we will face Paisley Park."

"We are very happy with him right now. It will be his first career in Cheltenham, so it will be a vital experience for him, and we will learn a lot, I'm sure."