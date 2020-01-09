Uncle Murda details his beef with K. Michelle: & # 39; Anyway, I and she don't love each other! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

Not long after K. Michelle sat down with Trick Daddy and Trina to talk about Uncle Murda having failed her in "Rap Up 2019," Uncle Murda turned to Hot97 to explain why he attacked her so much.

"Look, I didn't like what he said about Tekashi as if he was happy to come home," he shared with the radio broadcasters.

"I thought it was crazy when I saw her do that this time. She was like, & # 39; she didn't make fun of me, I'm happy she comes home & # 39 ;, things like that. It was something so weak," he continued.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here