UN observers say Houthis not behind the attacks Saudi Aramco: Report | Yemen News

%MINIFYHTML4e3deb8cb41d55b0ba1c2c8d631bd7649% %MINIFYHTML4e3deb8cb41d55b0ba1c2c8d631bd76410%

A report monitors sanctions of the United Nations has said the hutíes rebels in Yemen did not carry out an attack in September that burned two major oil installations Saudis, news agency Reuters reported.

United States, European countries and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of being behind the attack on oil plants of Saudi Aramco in Abqaiq and Khurais which was claimed by the hutíes. Iran has denied any participation.

Plus:

According to the report seen by Reuters on Wednesday, experts independent of the UN's Sanctions Committee of the Security Council of Yemen said: "That despite his claims to the contrary, the Houthi forces did not launch attacks against Abqaiq and Khurais of September 2019. on 14 "

%MINIFYHTML4e3deb8cb41d55b0ba1c2c8d631bd76411% %MINIFYHTML4e3deb8cb41d55b0ba1c2c8d631bd76412%

Riad, which is supported by the internationally recognized government of Yemen in their fight against the Houthis accused has Iran of supplying weapons to the rebels. Tehran says it supports the rebels diplomatically and politically, but has repeatedly denied them any military assistance.

The results reported by UN observers come amid escalating tensions in the region after the US. We assassinate senior military commander Iranian Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week and retaliated Tehran on Wednesday by firing missiles on Iraqi bases that host US troops.

The UN investigators said he doubted that the unmanned aircraft and cruise missiles to attack land used in the attack of September 14 "have a range long enough to have been launched from the territory of Yemen under the control of the Huzis. "

"The Panel notes that Abqaiq and Khurais addressed, respectively, of a north / northwest and north / northeast, rather than from the south, as is to be expected in the case of a release from the territory of Yemen," said report, according to Reuters.

The researchers, who oversee sanctions against Yemen, also said they did not believe that "these relatively sophisticated weapons were developed and manufactured in Yemen,quot;. They were not commissioned to identify who was responsible for the Saudi attack.

Attacks directed at oil plants Abqaiq and Khurais caused an increase in the prices of oil and closed down more than 5 percent of the world's oil supply. Saudi Arabia said on October 3 that was completely restored oil output.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel el-Jubeir said in September that Riyadh was awaiting the results of investigations of the UN before announcing how it would respond country.

UN experts supervising the UN sanctions against Iran and Yemen traveled to Saudi Arabia days after the September attack.

Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, told the Security Council in a separate report on 10 December that the UN was "unable to corroborate independently,quot; the missiles and planes used in the attacks "are of origin Iranian,quot;.

The report of the independent panel of experts reporting twice a year to the Security Council on the implementation of sanctions related to the conflict in Yemen that were imposed in 2014 and 2015.

It was presented to the UN Security Council sanctions committee on December 27, Yemen, but will not be made public for a few more weeks.

"The forces Houthi continue to receive military support in the form of assault rifles, propelled grenade launcher rockets, missiles antitank guided and missile systems more sophisticated cruise,quot; according to the report.

"Some of these weapons have technical characteristics similar to weapons manufactured in Iran," he said.

military coalition led by Saudi-UAE A intervened in the conflict in Yemen in 2015 in support of forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who had been forced out by the Houthis.

Since then, tens of thousands have died and millions have been brought to the brink of starvation in a war that the UN called the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.