Ukrainian passenger plane crashed after being hit by the Iranian missile Tor-M1 – Defense Blog

The Ukrainian passenger plane probably crashed after being hit by a Russian-made Tor-M1 missile on Parand and crashed in the city of Khalaj Abad.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752, en route from Tehran to Kiev, with 176 people on board, crashed in Iran only minutes after the take-off of Imam Khomeini International Airport, and authorities say there is no chance of finding survivors.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 fell just minutes after taking off from Tehran airport at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT). Three British and 63 Canadians were among the 168 passengers and nine crew on board the Ukrainian International Airlines flight to Kyiv.

OSINT experts cataloged and mapped some of the debris of the Ukrainian passenger plane and claim that some debris from the Boeing 737-800 shows signs of a missile attack.

In addition, Iranian social networks published images of suspicious remains that were founded almost at the scene of the passenger plane crash.

In addition, Iranian social networks published images of suspicious remains that were founded almost at the scene of the passenger plane crash. The suspicious remains found at the site of the impact of the Ukrainian plane crash appear to be the nose cone section and the control fins of the 9M331 ground-air missile. It is used by the Russian-made mobile air defense system Tor-M1 and has a semi-active radar guidance system. This system currently in service of the Iranian military deployed at a military base near the scene of the accident.

The impact area can be seen in satellite imagery from the day of the crash.

In addition, numerous amateur videos seemed to capture the final moments of a Ukrainian passenger plane that also testifies in favor of the missile attack version. An amateur video, directed by Iranian news agencies and supposedly from the crashing plane, showed a downward flash in a dark sky. He was accompanied by comments that the plane was "on fire,quot; and then a brighter flash when it seems to touch the ground.

Iranian media blamed technical problems and cited an aviation official who said no emergency had been declared.

In a sign of the possible difficulties faced by accident investigators, the head of Iran's civil aviation organization said that the "black boxes,quot; of the Ukrainian plane: the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder.

Iran's aviation authority has said it will not hand over the flight recorders of the Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines, to the aircraft manufacturer or to the US aviation authorities.

The statement was issued Wednesday when leaders of Ukraine and Canada, of which dozens of citizens died, promised to identify the cause of the accident amid contradictory statements and dizzying speculations.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that … (the accident) is thoroughly investigated and that Canadian questions are answered."