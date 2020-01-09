Tyler Perry, encouraged by Jude Apatow to have a writer's room after admitting he doesn't have a

Wenn

His fellow Hollywood filmmaker tells the star of the & # 39; Diary of a crazy black woman & # 39; Consider hiring a team of writers for your plays, movies or television shows.

Tyler perry He has been criticized after admitting that he has written several of his works, films and solo television programs.

The actor / writer has developed multiple television series, especially "Tyne Perry's Payne House", as well as several plays that have been adapted for the cinema.

However, the star's attempts to inspire others with his work ethic failed on Monday, January 6, 2020, after Instagram users called the studio's owner for not hiring writers.

"So, I don't know if they know this, but all television shows have a writer's room," the 50-year-old said in a clip on the social media site, adding: "What's my point? Work ethics! "

After the publication, fans disagreed with what they saw as their refusal to employ writers who could bring new perspectives to their work, and took comments to share their views.

"Tyler Perry has no writers explain why his writing has not evolved so much," wrote one critic. "He has no one challenging him or opening himself to new thoughts."

director Judd Apatow He also encouraged Perry to consider hiring a team, tweeting: "The funniest part of running a program is the writer's room. You should try it @tylerperry."

Perry received the support of some fans, however, with a single writing, "Keep up the great work Mr. Perry, if it's not broken, why fix it?" while the star shared a click from his "writer's room", which seems to be his luxurious living room.

"My writer's room!" He wrote Tuesday night. "For the millions of you who love what I do and watch my programs every week, don't worry, I won't stop! Don't forget it! Those who have and those who do not have come back tonight on @owntv and The oval and the sistas come back tomorrow at @BET !! "