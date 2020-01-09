Trump's strategy in Iran: a ceasefire wrapped in strategic confusion

Sadjadpour called the speech "strategically incoherent." But that can be said about much of Trump's policy in the Middle East in recent months. The president pulled out a small, fairly secure American force from Syria that was primarily engaged in fighting the Islamic State with Syrian Kurdish allies, claiming it was time to stop the "endless wars." He decided not to respond when Iran first shot down an unmanned American drone and then executed a precision attack on Saudi oil facilities, leaving the impression within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that it was not worth defending the Middle ally United States

And then, surprising everyone, including his own military advisers, he ordered the selective murder of Major General Qassim Suleimani, the most important commander in Iran, saying he was planning attacks on US targets, although the administration has offered few details.

That decision has already resulted in a series of unwanted consequences, including sending thousands more US troops to the Middle East to defend American assets and interests that Trump suggested only a few months ago that it is not worth defending.

His response to that contradiction seems to be asking NATO to do the job. Presumably, he wants allied forces to patrol the Persian Gulf at a time when oil companies are stopping their shipments across the Strait of Hormuz and airlines are avoiding Iraqi and Iranian airspace.

It seems unlikely that they will pay attention to your call. The main members of NATO argue that it was Trump who chose this fight with Iran, by getting rid of the 2015 nuclear agreement reached during the Obama administration that, in his opinion, was working. And, as Trump himself complains, they don't have the military capacity to play the role the United States has played.

"Their failure to consult the allies or take their interests into account will make it extremely difficult to obtain their support," said R. Nicholas Burns, the former US ambassador to NATO during the early days of the Afghanistan war, when Europe arrived to its end. The help of the United States. "Very few of the allies trust him and will not blindly follow the most anti-NATO president in seven decades."

The Iranians are betting exactly on that. His strategy has been to peel Europe, China and Russia, the other nations involved in negotiating the agreement, far from the United States. For a long time they were successful as European powers continued to devise complex plans to counter US sanctions against Iran.