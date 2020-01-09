Trudeau: Evidence indicates that an Iranian missile shot down a Ukrainian plane | Iran news

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that evidence indicates that an Iranian missile shot down a Ukrainian plane on Wednesday and that the attack "may have been involuntary."

Trudeau said Canadian and allied intelligence supports that cause. He declined to enter specific intelligence, but said it looked like it was a ground-to-air missile that hit the plane.

"We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian land-air missile," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. "This may well have been involuntary."

Earlier, US officials said it was "highly likely,quot; that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile would take down the plane and kill the 176 people on board. They suggested that it might well have been a mistake.

Iran had dismissed those reports as "illogical rumors."

The Ukrainian international plane bound for the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, crashed minutes after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran. There were 63 Canadians on board.

Iranian investigators published an initial report on Thursday that the plane was on fire and tried to return but their crew never made a radio call for help.

The accident occurred hours after Iran launched missile attacks against US-led forces in Iraq. The attacks, Iran said, were in retaliation for the US assassination of a top Iranian commander.