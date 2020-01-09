Toya Johnson may be having a baby fever – She wants a baby!

Toya Johnson has just driven her fans crazy with enthusiasm on social media. She hinted at the fact that she may be having a baby fever these days. Just check out his latest post to see what he said he had people so excited:

"I can see myself with a son … I keep looking at this picture." I will leave her tomorrow. Hahaha, "Toya captioned his photo where he is together with Reign Rushing and a beautiful child.

When people read her legend, they went crazy with excitement and told Toya that she should definitely have one more child with her who would soon be her husband, Robert Rushing.

Someone said: ‘The love of a child is the best. I love my boys. "

A follower posted: "Well, you accepted the engagement and you were on the fence about marriage, so we (the fans) went to pray for this guy and I hope it will come true too."

A follower said: "Red, you heard that @mrrushlife,quot; #giveReignabrotha "and a commentator posted this:" Yes, you were a great sister / mother to your brothers. "

Another Instagram installer is also supporting Toya to have one more baby: ‘Go ahead! May God bless you with a son, they are so special! Besides, you have a real man on your side. "

As you probably know, Toya finally accepted Robert's marriage proposal. These days, the two are training together.

Ad

Toya told fans a few days ago that they should be preparing for a new Weight no more movement this year.



Post views:

0 0