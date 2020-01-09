Tom Bradby talks about Prince William and Prince Harry Feud in good morning Britain

Not long before it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were leaving the Royal Family, Harry's friend, who is also a journalist, Tom Bradby, confirmed that Harry and William had been fighting for months, Page Six learned.

Us Magazine reported on Bradby & # 39; s Good morning britain Appearance in which he declared that there were many people who expected the two brothers to get along again. During a conversation with Piers Morgan, he said it would be great if they were friendly, however, "with families, we all know that things happen, things are said."

Morgan said family arguments and disputes, especially those in the public, are even more challenging. Bradby added that there were even more variables than that, considering that the royal family is a large family business, where everyone has their own goals and ambitions.

As previously reported, there were rumors of disputes between the couple, due to the ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan: an African journey, where Harry said there was a lot of pressure on the family at all times. That said, Harry says they will always be brothers and that they will always support each other.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as "elder" members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while still fully supporting Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our sincere thanks for your continued support." - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

As previously reported, Harry and Meghan left the royal family earlier this year. Suzy Kerr reported earlier today that BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond revealed some of the behind-the-scenes details at Kensington Palace.

Jonny tweeted that Meghan and Harry issued their statement regarding their departure from the family without telling anyone about it. According to reports, the palace is "disappointed,quot; by the news. He added that obviously there is some bad blood between the couple and the rest of the family.

On Wednesday, Meghan and Prince Harry revealed to the world that they were rescuing the royal family, stating that they were "resigning,quot; their charges. The couple wants to earn their own money and also work in a more "progressive,quot; role. What implies "progressive,quot; has not yet been specified.

Anyway, Meghan's time in the family has been marred by media controversy. Some experts claim that he certainly played a role in his decision to leave, in addition to the situation of Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein.



