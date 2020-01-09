Tiffany Haddish says that those who hate her accuse her of & # 39; cheating & # 39; because he receives the attention of whites

WENN / Avalon

During an interview at & # 39; The Breakfast Club & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Night School & # 39; She thinks that those who hate her attack her like this because they are jealous of me because I am myself and cannot be themselves.

Tiffany Haddish He is speaking against his enemies. During an interview at "The Breakfast Club" on Thursday, January 9, the 40-year-old actress and comedian responded to her critics, especially blacks, who continue to accuse her of cheating.

In his opinion, Tiffany believes that the accusation was made because blacks "notice that whites are paying attention to me." She added: "Do you know what I notice? White people never say about another white person, & # 39; Oh, they are wandering & # 39 ;, or they say, & # 39; They are a shame to the white community & # 39; . They never rejected them. "

Comparing even more black and white people, the "Girls trip"Star noticed that blacks" would be so quick to reject you or try to say that you are making us look bad, which makes me believe that they want me to be something that I am not, which makes me believe that they are jealous of me. because I am myself and they cannot be themselves because they are false for so long that it hurts to see me living as I am. "

In another part of the interview, Tiffany talked about her love life and explained what she is looking for in a serious relationship. "You need good credit, your own career. You need to have things for you," he said. "I want you to focus on me, but I also want you to focus on your own universe. I need to see a man who is building a kingdom. I need a king."

Tiffany is currently single, although it is rumored that she is dating Common after the report came up that they had been hanging out several times in New York. On top of that, the "John Wick: Chapter 2"the actor was seen attending"Night school"The Star Black Mitzvah party last month.