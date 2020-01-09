Tiffany Haddish feels like a "princess" during the pajama party at Salma Hayek's house

WENN / Instar

While eating the treatment of & # 39; royalty & # 39; which she received when she stayed at the house of her fellow actress in London, the comedian says: & # 39; She came and woke me up and got servants and stuff! & # 39;

Up News Info –

Funny Tiffany Haddish I felt like a "princess" during a sleepover in Salma HayekThe London house while marveling at the luxurious lifestyle of his new friend.

The actresses joined in making a new comedy "Like a boss", and Haddish took the opportunity to spend a night in the mansion that Hayek shares with her billionaire husband, fashion mogul Francois-Henri Pinault, and her 12-year-old daughter Valentina.

"It's deep, we are true friends," the "Girls trip"Star said United States breakfast program"Good morning america".

"She let me go to her house in London and sleep. She got this princess bed, you know, she's like the richest person I know. She got this bed that is a circle and has a canopy and was like a princess (bed) (sic).

"It was a bed I always wanted to sleep in when I was a child … I felt like Sleeping Beauty!"

And Haddish reveals that they really treated her like royalty: "She came and woke me up and got servants and stuff (sic)! I thought, & # 39; Boom! Is this what it is? & # 39;".

Hayek has also been giving advice to the funny women's industry on "how to communicate what you want and what you need to do your job to its fullest capacity," but for Haddish, the highlights of his friendship so far happened on the set. from "Like a Boss."

"Once he gave me a massage in my bunion and I said to myself: & # 39; We are friends for life (sic)! & # 39;" Haddish laughed. "Because we have to wear these heels in the movie, and … it doesn't make you a good person! It's very painful."

Haddish's love for Hayek is mutual: Frida's beauty couldn't stop talking about her co-star on Tuesday, January 7, when she was invited to "Good Morning America."

"I knew it was going to be fun, but I didn't know it would be nutritious and delicious to have and inspire," said Salma. "I didn't know I was going to fall in love."

<br />

"Like a Boss", which also features Rose byrne, premieres in theaters in the United States this week, January 10.