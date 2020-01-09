Tiffany Haddish explains the alleged rumors of Chingy connection again

During a recent appearance in The breakfast clubTiffany Haddish spoke frankly about her sex life, which has been in the media several times in recent months. BET reported on her Breakfast club interview, in which he spoke with the host panel, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God.

the Night school Star talked about some problems, however, the part that received the most press was his alleged sexual interaction with rapper Chingy. The star said on the show that he was trying to get revenge on Chingy after he denied having slept with her.

In case you haven't followed the story, Chingy denied having slept with her on social media, that's why Charlamagne Tha God told him that he "didn't claim it."

In the early 2000s, Haddish explained, she slept with Chingy's brother after he slept with her friend. In other words, it was an act of revenge. In addition, Tiffany admits an "h * e phase,quot;, in which she slept with many men. The star states that it is completely possible that many of them do not even remember it because it was a long time ago.

As conservation continued, Haddish and the host panel plunged into their sex life in detail, however, the comedian turned actress admitted that she was looking for something a little more serious these days. Haddish said she needs to have a man who has her own.

According to the actress, she wants a man who has her own. He needs a man who is building a "kingdom." Previously, Tiffany was in the media regarding an alleged relationship with Common. Fans know that Common and Angela Rye separated recently.

According to a report by Ricki Mathers earlier this year, Wendy Williams claimed that Tiffany was in love with the rapper turned actor, and they have even seen them hang out together. Fans of The Wendy Williams show She will remember when the host said she and Wendy talked about a musician she was in love with.

Before her audience, Wendy said everyone knows that she and Tiffany are good friends, and that they often talk about men's behavior. He added that they talk about people they dated or things they see that they don't like.



