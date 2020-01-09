Tiffany Haddish casually offered to donate my womb to a couple

Do you need a matrix? Tiffany HaddishHe is offering his.

During a sitting in Late night with seth meyers, the famous funny lady remembered her first meeting place with Like a boss co-star Rose byrne and how a bar meeting became a small proposal of the comedian. As he told Meyers, the two actresses were hanging in the bar drinking wine and vodka when Haddish noticed two men.

"I'm definitely not his type. They like it, uh, you know … men," he joked. "I start beating them and once I swallow a little, I want, you know, to donate my uterus."

Then, Haddish offered. "If you want to have a baby, let me know," he offered. "I will pay child support. You can all raise her. I will carry her and breastfeed her for six months and it is all yours."

While the star thinks they were actually considering it, Byrne intervened.