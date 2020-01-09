Thousands join protests over pension reform in France | News

Paris France – More than 400,000 protesters mobilized throughout France for a fourth round of protests, as the talks between the unions and the government fail to break the stalemate over plans to review the pension system.

On Thursday there were also transport strikes, the longest that France has witnessed in decades, enters a day 36.

Plus:

Teachers, lawyers, nurses and pilots joined transport workers on the Place de la Republique in eastern Paris, where they asked the government to abandon the proposed changes to the national pension system and demanded better working conditions.

"France cannot lose its social model," Isabelle Tranquet, a flight attendant at Air France, told Al Jazeera. "I'm thinking about my son … he can't lose these social protections."

According to the proposed changes, 42 special retirement programs would be consolidated into a universal point-based system.

While the official retirement age would remain at 62 years, workers would be encouraged to work until age 64 to receive their full pension. The system would be implemented gradually, starting with those born after 1975.

The independent workers also joined the mix for fear that the reform will double their pension contributions.

"With the new reform, I will go from 14 percent to 28 percent of my salary," Dominique Bergougnoux, an independent speech therapist, told Al Jazeera. "It is as if the government believed that we are invisible, but that is why I left today, to say that I am here."

Laurence Derrey, a 55-year-old teacher, told Al Jazeera that she feared the reform would force her colleagues to work harder for a lower pension.

"We cannot accept this, everyone has the right to earn a decent life," Derrey said. "If we let this reform take place, we will be sending people to poverty."

Laurent Berger, head of the moderate CFDT union in France, told reporters on Wednesday that "they were still far from reaching an agreement,quot; on the reform.

Meanwhile, his counterpart, Philippe Martínez, of the hard line CGT Union, said he had given up talks with the government and told the French radio station Europe 1: "We can see that the door is closed."

CGT asked for a four-day blockade of the fuel refineries, which caused fears of gasoline shortages. Together with other unions, he also convened a fifth round of demonstrations on January 11.

An Odoxa-Dentsu survey published on Wednesday showed that 61 percent of French people were against making people wait until the "fundamental age,quot; – 64 – to receive a full pension. They wanted that part of the reform to be discarded.

At the same time, support for demonstrations has declined.

A recent Ifop survey conducted by the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche found that only 44 percent supported the strike, a 6-point drop since the beginning of the movement on December 5.

The survey also found that 75 percent believed that French President Emmanuel Macron would not back down.

The companies reported significant losses during the holiday season as a result of the strikes.

In Paris, retail sales decreased between 30 and 50 percent in December, usually one of the most profitable periods for retailers due to the holiday season.

In his New Year's Eve speech, Macron said he would go ahead with the reform.

Discarding it, he said, would be "a betrayal of our children and their children after them, that they would have to pay the price of our resignation."

A new round of talks is scheduled for Friday.