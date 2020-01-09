This deaf baby who hears mom's voice for the first time will make you cry

Well, this video just made our day.

Little baby Arlo Clark I heard his mother's voice for the first time after they put on a hearing aid. In a really touching moment, captured by the camera of Arlo's mother, Sara ClarkYou can see the 10-month-old boy with his hearing aid in his left ear.

"Hi!" You can hear Sara telling Arlo.

After hearing his mother's voice, Arlo looks up and sketches a big smile, also letting out an adorable chuckle.

"Hi!" Sara repeated when Arlo had an expression of surprise on her face.

According to the Daily mailArlo, who has partial deafness in both ears, received a hearing aid on December 10.

"The moment I saw that I could hear my voice, I had tears in my eyes," Sara told the store. "I didn't expect him to hear me at all. He couldn't believe he could finally hear me."