This Big East, by a metric, is the biggest beast that the league has been

There have been better college basketball conferences than the Big East 2019-20, whether you want to define that strength as the presence of superstar talent, the abundance of quality teams or a concentration of contenders for national honors.

There was a moment, in 1982-83, when Michael Jordan, Len Bias, Johnny Dawkins and Ralph Sampson patrolled the ACC at once, and the state of North Carolina won the national championship behind Dereck Whittenburg and Thurl Bailey. The Big Ten of 1993-94 featured Glenn Robinson, Shawn Respert, Deon Thomas, Alan Henderson and 80 percent of the Fab Five, including Jalen Rose and Juwan Howard.

The Big East advanced three teams to the Final Four of 1985, with legends like Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin involved and Villanova stealing the show with their unlikely "Perfect Game." The Big East also set records by placing 11 teams in the 2011 NCAA Tournament and 77.8 percent of its members – seven of nine teams – in the March Madness 1991 edition.

However, one can examine the entire history of college basketball, even delight for a while, and never find a conference as deep as the current Big East: 10 teams, none of which stinks.

"This is an extremely unique year," Villanova coach Jay Wright told Sporting News. "I don't even know who is in tenth place at the moment, but I can guarantee that whoever is in tenth probably has a great opportunity to be a NCAA Tournament team based on how they have done it this year."

Wright is right. St. John & # 39; s has started 0-3 in the league game, but has won without conference over West Virginia (No. 11 on the net) and Arizona (No. 13).

"We saw him in a game without a conference, and I think he moved to the play of the conference," said Red Storm coach Mike Anderson. "Here we are sitting 0-3, (in conference) and we are not so far away. You have to have short-term memory in the victories and losses. You have to be ready every night. We are seeing right now, we are hitting the to each other. Hopefully he will continue and put us in a position to have many, many teams in the playoff game.

It's not that the Grand Orient is loaded with powers: only No. 6 Butler is in the top 15 of the current Associated Press survey, and No. 16 Villanova is the only other team included in the top 25. Only the No. 6 Butler, No. 14 Seton Hall and No. 21 Villanova are mentioned near the top of KenPom.com's ratings, and it is close to the same agreement in the NCAA NET classification.

Seton Hall's guard, Myles Powell and Marquette's guard, Markus Howard, are the two obvious All-America candidates, although Butler's guard, Kamar Baldwin, is also outstanding.

The difference in this Great East is the shortage of feces. And no, that does not mean that DePaul withdrew from the conference. The Blue Demons have had only one winning season in the last twelve years, but that was last year. They have been based on that 19-17 mark with an 11-3 start that includes a visitor victory in Iowa and subsequent victories over Minnesota and Texas Tech.

All teams in the Grand Orient have double digit victories. Only one has more than five losses. All are at least four games above .500. All are between No. 4 (Butler) and No. 81 (Providence) in the NETWORK and between No. 6 (Butler) and No. 81 (St. John's) in the KenPom rankings .

This season's Big Ten has more high-quality teams: 12 of its 14 members are ranked among the 53 best in NET, which is another impressive story. But two of its members are also ranked 148 and less in the network and below 100 in KenPom.

The difference between this and the previous three peak years of the Big East is simple and obvious: Depth.

In 1985, the year of the Final Four team record, Providence was 3-13 in the league game; Seton Hall had a 1-15 mark, recording a single victory over an opponent of an important conference (against Connecticut, at the end of the Big East).

In 1991, when the Big East placed seven of its nine teams on the field and almost won eight, the ninth place Boston College lost 15 of its 16 conference games by an average of 9.9 points. In 2011, the year of 11 offers, the four lower teams won between one and five Big East games, and most of them faced each other.

It is that lack of "cooperation,quot; that separates the Great East this season. It seems that nobody has accepted to be bad.

Wright mentioned that the current iteration of the Big East has had seasons in which he placed six members in the NCAA Tournament field (2015, & # 39; 18). There was also one with seven, in 2017. He added that he would like to see this Big East break the team percentage record. That would mean getting eight in the field.

That can be difficult, because while there are no "bad losses,quot; in the Big East game, it is much harder to accumulate quality victories. For that to happen, the Grand Orient probably cannot afford a great separation between the team that finishes third and the one that finishes in eighth place. What would make the Big East race, and the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden March 11-14, even more compelling.

"That would be amazing," Wright said. "And I think we have a chance to do it."