There were 165 K-Pop acts that debuted last year, and I will be impressed if you can name 15

%MINIFYHTMLb3ce3570329f7aed87a5c2e6b6177c999%
%MINIFYHTMLb3ce3570329f7aed87a5c2e6b6177c9910%
Proof: There were 165 K-Pop acts that debuted last year, and I would be impressed if you can name 15
%MINIFYHTMLb3ce3570329f7aed87a5c2e6b6177c9911%
%MINIFYHTMLb3ce3570329f7aed87a5c2e6b6177c9912%
%MINIFYHTMLb3ce3570329f7aed87a5c2e6b6177c9913%%MINIFYHTMLb3ce3570329f7aed87a5c2e6b6177c9914%%MINIFYHTMLb3ce3570329f7aed87a5c2e6b6177c9915%%MINIFYHTMLb3ce3570329f7aed87a5c2e6b6177c9916%%MINIFYHTMLb3ce3570329f7aed87a5c2e6b6177c9917%%MINIFYHTMLb3ce3570329f7aed87a5c2e6b6177c9918%