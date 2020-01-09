The young daughter of Toya Wright and Robert Rushing, Reign, gets her first modeling concert and the photos are beautiful: Reginae Carter's sister is a true star

It seems that proud parents Toya Wright and Robert Rushing are raising a small model with baby Reign Rushing.

This week, Toya took social media and shared some photos taken of Reign's first concert as a model.

It seems that Reign and another adorable boy modeled a gray outfit from a company that belongs to Toya's sister, Anisha Johnson.

Reign, who will be two years old in a few weeks, proved to be very photogenic and showed her pretty dimples and a sweet smile that will illuminate any room.

Fans sprouted on the sweet photo in the comments section.

One person said this: "That dimple just overloads the tenderness ❤️ Looking like his dad and born at the same time 😍😍😍".

This sponsor replied: "I swear he has been in a bad mood since he was a baby." How did the reign grow so fast? My God, it literally looks too much like your sister's twin! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😍😍😍 ”

Another social media user revealed the following: “Your smile is contagious! How cute 😍 She is so beautiful, my God! 😍😍 She gets honest modeling! Both are very photogenic! She is a very pretty girl. She looks like her sister. To @ toyajohnson, what are you going to do with Reign @the party talking about a Sike Girl? Too funny he loves his little personality. ”

In a recent interview, Toya talked about how to run his own company and publish his books.

She said: “I was so excited about that because that was the first thing I did on my own. It was something for me. I was coming out of my ex's shadow and creating my own name. "

He continued to give some advice to other entrepreneurs by saying: “You really have to pay attention to these contracts. At that time, I was young and ready to go into business, ready to move on. I really wasn't paying attention to all that, but now I'm looking at everything with a fine tooth comb. "

The media personality also chose to talk about the mother's fault and praised Tameka "Tiny,quot; Harris, Kandi Burruss Tucker, Monica Arnold and Rasheeda Frost for having recovered her: "The mother's fault is real, but you must also love what you do for a living and loving your children and paying them a lot of attention. I need women in my life that motivate me, make me want to go harder. I feel there is enough space here so we can all eat. There is nothing like a circle of bosses when we all win and we all eat. "

Toya is about winning.



