The writer of & # 39; The Graduate & # 39; Buck Henry passed away after a heart attack

The stars of Hordes of Hollywood pay homage to the legendary writer after news of his death is made public, and Judd Apatow expresses how fortunate it is to be able to work with him.

"The Graduate" screenwriter, Buck Henry, died at 89.

A family member confirmed the sad news to Deadline, revealing that the legendary writer had died in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (January 8) after a heart attack. His wife Irene was at his side at the time of his death.

Henry is famous for writing the screenplay adapted for "The Graduate," which earned him and Calder Willingham an Oscar nomination. He was also nominated for an Oscar for directing the 1978 film "Heaven Can Wait with Warren Beatty."

Among his other awards was a written Emmy, for the parody of Get Smart spies, which he created with Mel brooks.

Henry also became known for his work on the small screen, presenting a sketching program "Saturday night live"numerous times during his first five seasons.

After his death, hordes of Hollywood stars turned to social networks to pay tribute to Henry, with Judd Apatow writing on Instagram: "Buck Henry was hilarious and bright and made us laugh more than we even know. I was lucky to be on a panel with him on SXSW and it was a lot of fun. He said & # 39; I don't like writing with the people because if they're not as funny as me, I hate them and if they're more fun than me, I hate them. "

"He wrote The Graduate and To Die For and co-created Get Smart and was a host fuss of SNL when they let a writer present SNL. One of the greats."

"Family manDavid Zuckerman added: "RIP #BuckHenry. Graduate and Heaven Can Wait are perfect scripts, and Get Smart was very funny. Another legend of the missing comedy."

And producer and writer Alan Zweibel, who worked with Henry on "Saturday Night Live," wrote on Twitter: "RIP, my dear friend and mentor Buck Henry. My world will miss a great source of laughter that I will do my best to fill with so many memories. Oh, God … this is going to be difficult. "