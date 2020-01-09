The video seems to show the moment when a Ukrainian plane hit Iran | Ukraine news

A recently published video seems to show the moment when a Ukrainian plane was hit by a missile before crashing not far from Iran's airport in Tehran on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian international plane bound for Kiev crashed minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

The 176 passengers on board were killed.

Plus:

The video, first reported by the New York Times and CNN, is consistent with statements made by Canadian, US and British officials, who said intelligence said an Iranian missile shot down the plane, a conclusion rejected by Iran.

Officials said it could have been a mistake.

We are analyzing this new video that supposedly shows an explosion in the air. According to our initial estimate, the video shows a block of apartments in West Parand (35.489414, 50.906917), to the northeast. This perspective is directed approximately towards the known trajectory of # PS752. pic.twitter.com/nDvjRIkFU4 – Bellingcat (@bellingcat) January 9, 2020

The video shows a small explosion in the sky over Parand, the suburb where the Ukrainian plane stopped transmitting its signal, the New York Times reported.

The plane continues to fly for several minutes before returning to the airport, the newspaper said. Then it exploded and crashed. You can hear a loud explosion.

Bellingcat, an independent international collective of citizen researchers and journalists, verified the video using geolocation technology and other techniques to establish that the video was taken at Parand.

The New York Times and CNN said Internet freedom investigator Nariman Gharib sent the video to his media, who said he got it from someone else. It is not clear why that person was recording at that time.

Iran has denied that a missile hit the plane.

"All these reports are a psychological war against Iran … all countries whose citizens were on board the plane can send representatives and we urge Boeing to send their representative to join the black box investigation process," the spokesman said. of the government of Iranian state television. Ali Rabiei said in a statement.

The rescue team carries a body at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after the take-off of the Iranian Imam Khomeini airport, outside Tehran, Iran (Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA Reuters)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mousavi asked Canada to share the information he had about the accident.

The accident occurred hours after Iran launched missile attacks against the US-led forces in Iraq, in retaliation for the US assassination of Iran's chief commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed on Thursday the need for a "credible and complete investigation,quot; and asked Iran to grant access to the scene of the accident to Canadian and international investigators. There were 63 Canadians on board the plane.

So far, Iran has only announced an agreement with Ukraine, whose researchers arrived in the country on Thursday.