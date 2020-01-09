The US Chamber votes to curb Trump's actions against Iran | USA news

Washington DC – The House of Representatives of the United States on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution aimed at controlling the ability of the president to attack Iran in the future without the approval of Congress.

The resolution comes when criticism of US President Donald Trump's decision to order the assassination of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani in Iraq intensifies. Congress was not consulted before the assassination, angering Democrats who fear that Trump's actions may trigger a cycle of escalation that leads to war.

The resolution of the War Powers of the House of Representatives orders Trump to end military operations against Iran, except in self-defense, and clarifies that the president does not currently have the authority of Congress to start a war with Iran. A similar version is expected to be debated in the Senate.

The House vote on Thursday 224-194 fell in line with the party and followed days of frustration by Democrats over Trump's actions regarding Iran. Three Republicans and one independent from the side of the Democrats. Eight Democrats voted with the Republicans against the resolution.

Trump's decision to order the drone attack about Soleimani was "provocative and disproportionate," said Democratic House of Representatives president Nancy Pelosi.

The main sponsor of the House resolution was Democrat Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst who served three tours in Iraq and specialized in tracking Shiite militia groups backed by Iran.

"I have closely followed Iran’s destabilizing activity in Iraq throughout my professional career," Slotkin said during the debate in the courtroom.

"I have seen friends and colleagues injured or killed by Iranian rockets, mortars and explosive devices," he added. "If our loved ones are going to be sent to fight in a prolonged war, the president owes a conversation to the American public."

Under the Constitution of the United States, the authority to direct military action is divided between Congress and the president. Congress has the power to declare war, while the president, as commander in chief, has the power to use the army to defend the United States.

The War Powers Act of 1973 states that Congress can order the president to remove US forces from hostilities by passing a resolution both in the House and in the Senate.

Iran responded to the murder of Soleimani with missile attacks against Iraqi bases that house US troops. Trump said Wednesday that there were no US or Iraqi victims. He welcomed an apparent pause in hostilities, but announced new economic sanctions against Iran.

The president of the United States Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, answers questions during a press conference at the United States Capitol (Win McNamee / Getty Images / AFP)

Justifying the murder of Soleimani, the Trump administration said that the leader of the elite Quds Force of Iran was planning an "imminent,quot; attack against US forces in Iraq.

"By attacking Soleimani, this president took bold and decisive measures that had been delayed a lot and should be supported," said Rep. Steve Chabot, a Republican.

Republicans attacked Democrats during the debate over showing a lack of patriotism by not supporting Trump for killing Soleimani, who is believed to have orchestrated attacks that killed or wounded some 600 US troops during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"I know that the majority here have not seen or smelled or touched that kind of death, but let me tell you about it," said Rep. Brian Mast, who lost both legs as an expert in bomb disposal of the Special Forces in Afghanistan.

"They were burned alive inside the Humvees. Their lungs were burned by the flames of the explosions. Fragments of vehicles were blown up in their skulls," said Mast, who walks with leg prostheses and was elected to Congress in 2016.

The Democrats responded that it is for those same risks for some 60,000 US troops now deployed in the Middle East and North Africa, Congress must provide control over Trump's actions to prevent an escalation with Iran.

"If we are going to put our troops in danger, we better have a strategy. Unfortunately, we don't have a strategy," said Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat and former Air Force officer.

"Soleimani was an evil actor who planned the murder of American soldiers, but killing him has unleashed the dogs of war," said Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly in statements on the floor.

"We must be prepared for new Iranian reprisals," Connolly said. "Congress must reaffirm its solemn constitutional duty to decide when and where the United States will go to war."

Battle uphill in the Senate

In a parliamentary turn that will be resolved with the Senate, the resolution of the Powers of War approved by the House would not require the president's signature. The Senate is ready to discuss a similar but slightly different measure that the president's signature would need to take effect.

Two Senate Republicans, Rand Paul and Mike Lee, have said they will join the Democrats to rebuke the president for Iran. Paul and Lee protested against Trump and his team after administration officials gave a limited briefing session to senators on Wednesday.

It was "probably the worst briefing I've seen on a military issue in the nine years I've been in the United States Senate," Lee told reporters.

Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul depart through the Senate subway following a US Senate national security briefing. UU. On developments with Iran (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

But the effect of congressional votes on any resolution of the War Powers will be largely symbolic and political, said Lawrence Korb, national security analyst at the Center for American Progress in Washington, DC. As long as Trump retains the support of the majority of the 53 Republicans in the Senate, Trump can veto the measure without risk of nullification.

Without "a total defection of the Republicans,quot; in support of limiting the president's powers of war, decisions to escalate against Iran will fall on the president and his advisors, Korb told Al Jazeera.

This is the second time in Trump's presidency that Congress has voted against deepening US military engagement in the Middle East.

Last year, Congress rebuked Trump's authorization for US military support. UU. For the Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates campaign in Yemen, including the air refueling of fighter jets and precision ammunition supplies that were used to kill civilians.

In April 2019, the Chamber passed a resolution of the Powers of War in a vote of 247-175 that would have blocked the US military commitment in Yemen. The Senate voted 54-46 to approve the measure.

It was the first time in 47 years that Congress invoked its constitutional authority to try to stop the participation of the United States in a foreign conflict.

Trump vetoed the Yemen bill and Congress did not meet two-thirds of the majorities necessary to annul the president.