The U.S. Navy UU. Awards BAE Systems for the modernization of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruise – Defense Blog

Britain's largest defense company, BAE Systems, received a $ 175 million contract from the United States Navy to modernize the USS Vicksburg Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser (CG 69).

Commissioned on November 12, 1992, the ship was named both by the Battle of Vicksburg that fought during the American Civil War, and by the city of Vicksburg, Miss.

The Vicksburg will undergo approximately 18 months of work at the company's shipyard in Norfolk, Virginia, the base port of the ship. The modernization period contract (MODPRD) includes options that, if exercised, would bring the accumulated value to $ 175.1 million.

BAE Systems began the first phase of the Vicksburg modernization program in May 2017. The company will begin the final phase of work, called MODPRD, later this month. Under the new contract, shipyard employees and industry partners will work on the ship's weapons and engineering equipment, including its gas turbine propulsion system; restore the habitability spaces of the crew and support the installation of a new Aegis combat system, a communication suite and CANES (Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise System). The Vicksburg MODPRD is scheduled to be completed in July 2021, which will allow the ship to join the operational fleet later.

The Norfolk shipyard at BAE Systems is also doing similar work on the guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64). GetTysburg's MODPRD work began in January 2019 and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020. Gettysburg and Vicksburg were commissioned in the early 1990s. BAE Systems work is expected to extend the life of both ships in the mid-2030s.

"In recent years, BAE Systems has worked hard to modernize the cruisers of the Atlantic Navy fleet," said Dave Thomas, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair. “The modernizations of Vicksburg and Gettysburg are great jobs. Our experience with cruise ships and the experience of our ship repair partners will return these vital fighters to the fleet with clear improvements and enhanced ability to carry out their missions. "