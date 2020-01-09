The Trump administration's actions in the Middle East weaken its criticism of China

His aggressive impulse on Iran, which reached a new level of hostility with the assassination of General Suleimani, has underlined that vision of Washington's policy, although officials argue that the Trump administration was trying to dissuade Iran from attacking US interests.

The fact that the attack on General Suleimani took place in Iraq, where the United States has been at war since President George W. Bush invaded the country in 2003, has allowed China to hide its language on American politics in superiority. moral. Trump ordered 4,500 more troops to the region after the attack. On Thursday, Mr. Geng, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said senior Chinese and Russian officials had recently discussed increasing regional tensions and had pledged to "jointly defend international justice and regional peace and stability."

Mr. Geng noted that the Trump administration, when withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement, "neglected international law and its international obligations,quot; and "obstructed other parties in fulfilling their commitments."

"Such practices are the cause of current tensions," he added.

Washington's European allies would agree with that assessment. Together with China and Russia, they have remained in the agreement and tried to persuade Iran to do so, despite the increasing sanctions of Washington. To try to get Trump to lift the sanctions, the Iranian army began taking stronger measures in the region last year, and Tehran announced that it was breaching some of the limits of the agreement in its nuclear program, even though it had been Fulfilling the agreement.

On Sunday, after the assassination of General Suleimani, Tehran said he was finishing the limits to uranium enrichment, although he said he could return to the commitments later.

The possibility that Iran will accelerate its nuclear program increases anxiety levels in the region, including in the governments of Israel and the Arab countries of the Gulf that criticized the 2015 agreement as beneficial to its enemies in Tehran. And among the nations that foresaw the firestorm that would come with Trump's withdrawal from the agreement and the imposition of sanctions in a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign, Beijing's warnings of US policy seem justified. The chaos surrounding the murder of Mr. Suleimani only serves to strengthen China's arguments.

"If the consequences of this murder lead to greater regional instability with continued confusion about the commitment and goals of the United States, US relations across the region could get worse," said Dalia Dassa Kaye, an Iranian expert at RAND Corporation, a research group. "We must never rule out that people in the region can resent both Iranian and American participation in the region at the same time."

In that context, China is very happy to plummet.