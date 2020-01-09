The Tanhaji of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan has a climax full of action

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen on the big screen in director Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He is co-producing the film together with Bhushan Kumar. The film will bring together Ajay and his wife Kajol after a nine-year gap. Based on 17th century, the film is a historical drama that revolves around Subedar Taanaji Malusare, the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who lost his life in battle at the Sinhagad fort. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a negative role as Uday Bhan, a Rajput who works for the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.



The period drama has intricate action sequences. The creators have designed an elaborate 15-minute piece for the climax of the film. Director Om Raut revealed in an interview how the team spent time understanding the different fighting styles and weapons used by the Marathas And the Mughals He said: “Ramazan Bullet, our action director, it was a lot of fun working with him. We did not want our action to seem western; We wanted to have an & # 39; Indianess & # 39 ;, rather a Maratha-ness. So we have embedded all the different nuances of the Maratha and Mughal cultures and have developed our own sword fighting language of action. "

Well, this information makes us wait for the movie even more.