The star of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; Denise Richards leaves the wedding ring amid the rumors of the Brandi Glanville case

Meanwhile, Brandi seems to respond to the rumors while writing a cryptic post on Instagram, citing that she is forced to keep quiet about someone's rumors.

Speculations that Denise Richards is connecting with her "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"co-star Brandi Glanville It continues to persist with a new image of Denise. Denise was recently photographed without her wedding ring, which only fueled rumors that there are problems in her marriage after the connection scandal.

The 48-year-old woman attended an event at the VP Plaza España Design Hotel in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, January 8. It looked amazing with a black top with lace side cuts and tight black pants. He completed his look with several necklaces and earrings, but his diamond wedding ring from husband Aaron Phypers was noticeably absent from his ring finger.

Meanwhile, Brandi seemed to break the silence about the rumors while writing a cryptic post on Instagram on January 9. "When you want to answer but don't & # 39; let …", she captioned a click of herself laughing and looking at Zen. "Watch what happens live".

This comes after it was rumored that the two ladies had an adventure for months. "Brandi has text messages and other forms of proof, he says," a source said. It was also reported that Denise moved away from the filming of the reality series after he faced his alleged adventure, which happened during the filming of the new season while the cast members were traveling in Rome at the end of November.

According to sources, the two women had been seeing each other from the beginning of 2019 until the middle of the year. Denise allegedly told Brandi that she and her husband Aaron Phypers were in an open marriage, but the ex-wife of Eddie Cibrian "She is upset because Denise lied to her." The so-called insider said: "Denise told Brandi she was in an open marriage, but she was not and this has hurt Denise's husband, Aaron.

The rumor of the affair is supposed to take place in the new season of the successful Bravo series. "The best thing was that everything was done on camera and fans of the show will see how everything falls," the source said. Another source of production said: "It shocked everyone, since Denise constantly boasts of how great her husband is, how much she loves him and how big his penis is."

Brandi has not yet officially commented on the matter, while Denise's representative said "the story is not true."