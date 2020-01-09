The star of & # 39; Arrow & # 39; Katie Cassidy divorces after a year's marriage

Instagram

The daughter of singer and later actor David Cassidy has filed documents at the Los Angeles Superior Court to divorce Matthew Rodgers, whom he married in December 2018.

Katie Cassidy She has called him to leave him with her husband. On Wednesday, January 8, the "ArrowThe star reportedly filed divorce documents at the Los Angeles Superior Court to end his marriage to Matthew Rodgers a year after his wedding.

The court documents revealed that the actress who played Black Canary in the CW series cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation. He also requested "dissolution without minor children." However, you still have to list the date of separation, indicating only "TBD".

The daughter of David Cassidy Y Sherry Williams He married Matthew in Sunset Key, Florida, in December 2018. When sharing a photo of the ceremony, he said: "I can't help falling in love with you … YES! It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband" . After filing her divorce, PEOPLE reported that the actress mentioned her wedding date on December 28, 2017.

After the news emerged that she is divorcing her husband, the 33-year-old woman turned to Instagram to share some encouraging words. The post that came up on Wednesday night simply said: "You will be happy, life said. But first, I will make you strong."

Katie's separation from Matthew came only a few months after she expressed her gratitude for her husband. When he celebrated Thanksgiving in November, he posted a happy photo of them with a title that said: "Grateful to have this by my side." She added: "Thank you for being you."

Months before, the first "Supernatural"The actress has also complimented her husband. While sharing a photo of them from her vacation in the Maldives, she wrote on Instagram:" To my dear #MatthewRodgers, thank you for being my rock, the most amazing man I've ever met and best friend. We make all the way 100% guaranteed! Go BIG or go home! I love you now and forever. I can't wait for the future! "

Before Matthew, Katie was known for her relationship with the singer / actor. Jesse McCartneyhockey player Jarret Stolland actor Jerry Ferrara.