The star of & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; Harry Hains fights against mental illness and addiction before death at age 27

The Australian actor, musician and model, who was also the son of actress Jane Badler, passed away on Tuesday, January 7 with a funeral on Sunday, January 12 in Los Angeles.

A multi-talented star left too early at an early age. Australian actor, musician and model. Harry hains, who was known for his appearance in the 2015 film "The surface"and in TV series"The OA", passed away on Tuesday, January 7.

Confirm the sad news was none other than her mother, actress Jane Badler, who remembered his "beautiful" son in an Instagram post on Thursday, January 9. "On January 7, my beautiful son died. He was 27 years old and had the world at his feet," he wrote, along with candid, modeled and familiar photos of his son.

Jane revealed that her son was fighting mental illness and addiction before his sudden death, but did not share the cause of his son's death. "But unfortunately he struggled with mental illness and addiction," he continued in the caption. "A bright spark shone very little time … I will miss you Harry every day of my life."

The 66-year-old actress, best known for her main antagonistic role in the NBC series "V"he also announced a memorial service planned for Harry, writing:" If you are in Los Angeles and know Harry, there is a service for him in Hollywood Forever on Sunday, January 12 at 3 pm. 6000 Santa Monica Blvd .. RSVP [protected email] "

<br />

Harry was born in Australia and was a medical student before leaving school and moving to London, New York and finally to Los Angeles to pursue a modeling career. It appeared on FX "American horror story: Hotel "and the Amazon series"Sly pete"He also produced music under the pseudonym ANTIBOY.

Identifying "in the field of gender fluid", once opened on its fight against substance abuse. Although he came from a "good family," he admitted having suffered a sleep disorder that caused him to start taking pills at an early age.

"Maybe I have a part of me that is self-destructive, because I think I do have that," Harry told "Boys by Girls." "Growing up I had a very serious sleep disorder called idiopathic insomnia. I couldn't sleep all my childhood until I started taking sleeping pills on 12/13. So I was tortured by lack of sleep and had many phobias."