The star of & # 39; 77 Sunset Strip & # 39; Edd Byrnes died in the house of Santa Monica

The actor, who was also known for his role as National Bandstand dance presenter Vince Fontaine in & # 39; Grease & # 39 ;, was 87 when he died on January 8.

Up News Info –

Star "77 Sunset Strip" Edd Byrnes He has died at the age of 87.

The actor died on Wednesday, January 8 at his home in Santa Monica, California, TMZ reports.

Byrnes began his career in the theater, before obtaining small roles in television shows such as "Crossroads", "The Adventures of Jim Bowie" and "Telephone Time".

His great opportunity came in 1958, when he rose to fame as assistant parking valet Kookie in the hit detective drama "77 Sunset Strip", which lasted until 1964.

His character was known for constantly combing his hair to make sure he was perfectly combed, and even led Byrnes to record a single with Connie Stevens, called "Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb)", which reached number four on the US Billboard list. UU. in 1959

Byrnes was also known for his role in the musical classic of the movie "Grease," in which he played National Bandstand dance presenter Vince Fontaine.

His other film credits include "Yellowstone Kelly", "The Secret Invasion", "Renegade Riders" and "Wicked, Wicked", while later appearing in episodes of "Charlie & # 39; s Angels", "Fantasy Island", "Married … With children "," CHiPs "," The Love Boat "and" Quincy ME "