The shocking announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is a "declaration of war,quot; against the royal family, states insider trading

The explosive announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they were moving away from their roles as members of the royal family has left Prince Charles and Prince William "incandescent with anger,quot; and Queen Elizabeth "deeply upset," according to a new report.

Sun He claims that no one in the royal family had any idea that Harry and Meghan were going to make their "Megxit,quot; announcement when they did. And, Prince Charles and Prince William found out when they saw the news on television.

"This is a declaration of war against the family," said a source in the middle. “His statement was not clarified with anyone. The entire protocol is broken. There is fury over how they have done this without thinking about the implications for the institution. The queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are incandescent with anger.

The source added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted it to be "their way or the road." And they claimed that the announcement essentially exiled Harry and Meghan from the royal family, which is extraordinary.

Another source explained that the simple fact that the family heard about the announcement when watching television is "deeply unfair to the Queen," and she does not deserve to be treated in this way. They called Meghan and Harry's deal with the Queen "of poor quality,quot; and claimed that the people in the family are devastated.

The source also made it clear that the family knows and understands that Harry and Meghan want to do something different, and that they were perfectly willing to help them. But, the way they did this made the royal family "shocked, sad and downright furious."

In other words, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been discussing their desire to assume a different role in the family with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William. However, it was Harry and Meghan's sudden public announcement that "surprised,quot; the Monarch and the older members of the family.

Another source says that there is "a lot of pain,quot; for the announcement, and that it was something that was completely avoidable.

After Harry and Meghan made their announcement, Buckingham Palace issued a brief statement explaining that they were in the early stages of discussion with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and these are "complicated,quot; issues that would take time to resolve.

Ad

"If they had consulted the palace first, they would have been asked to delay their announcement to solve the complicated problems first," says the source.



Post views:

0 0