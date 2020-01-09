The secret behind Aditya Roy Kapur's hot body in Malang revealed

A couple of days ago, Mohit Suri, together with the team of his next movie Malang, released the romantic actor's trailer. The trailer caused a lot of curiosity among the public. The film stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu as four people chasing their thrill of killing. The trailer also showed a chemistry never seen before between Aditya and Disha, which set the screen on fire. Another thing that got a lot of attention was the transformation of Aditya into the movie. His torn abs and reinforced physique were a revelation.

Today, in an interview with a newspaper, director Mohit Suri revealed how Aditya got fit for the character. While other actors would take six months to achieve two different types of physique for a single character in a movie, Aditya did it in two months. I used to be in the gym for two or three hours every day. The director also said: "It's easy if you have six months to go from one look to the next, but it has done so in two months, without sugar or salt when we film portions in which I had to look torn." Then, he started eating all the time to be bigger; It is a difficult job. ” Well, your hard work has definitely been worth it to Aditya! Malang arrives in theaters on February 7, 2020.