The rise of Montrezl Harrell raises the roof of the Clippers, and difficult trade, questions of free agency

If you ask his teammates and the faithful Clippers, the rise of Montrezl Harrell is no surprise. His style of hard play, along with a helpless unit has made him a Clipper favorite.

After he was sent from Houston to Los Angeles as part of Chris Paul's exchange in the summer of 2017, Harrell became an instant spark of banking. But this season, it has become more than just a life shot for the Clippers. It is someone that the team needs to meet its high goals.

"Trez is a guy who goes everywhere and plays basketball," Clippers guard Patrick Beverley told Sporting News. "He just loves the hoop. I was with him when he was a puppy (in Houston). And it was the same way. In summer, you really can't catch him because he's here playing. He works on his one against … a game a lot , almost like a guard. Therefore, it is no surprise what we have seen with the results. "

NBA TRADE TERM: Latest news, rumors, goals

Harrell is enjoying a professional year when the Clippers have reached the spotlight. He is on his way to finishing the year with career highs in points (19.4 per game) and rebounds (7.3 per game). His presence, along with the three-sixth man of the year, Lou Williams, gives the Clippers the best banking unit with the highest score in the league.

It has been a long road for Harrell since it was included in that commercial Paul package almost three years ago. There was a time when coach Doc Rivers and the Clippers were not sure if he would even be on the list. But as has been the case with Harrell throughout his career, he proved that the skeptics were wrong.

"He keeps getting better," Rivers told Sporting News. "The first year I was only playing a few minutes and playing hard. The second year we involved him in some actions, and now he is a later player. Without a pick-and-roll. He has been fantastic."

As the 2019-20 season progresses, Harrell continues to demonstrate that he is more than a pick-and-roll player who relies on Williams to create shots. He has improved his game on his back and back to the basket, and has been able to take great slows off the dribble.

He has also advanced with his death, especially with his readings as a role man.

Another clip of Harrell going on here. Swipe the screen with the Knicks jumping against LouWill. We talk about gravity, but you can see Harrell here, three Knick defenders who come to help. He looks in the corner and then hits Shamet by 3. An important pass to make big ones roll. pic.twitter.com/K7CQzKjfY8 – Steve Jones Jr. (@ stevejones20) January 6, 2020

However, Harrell's appearance creates questions for the Clippers.

The former Louisville star is in the last year of a two-year contract with the Clippers and will enter free agency without restrictions this summer. Given that he only earns $ 6 million per year in his current agreement, Harrell is online for a massive increase.

With an unimpressive class of free agents ready to reach the open market in 2020, Harrell could receive offers starting at around $ 20 million annually. It is not without doubt that Harrell could land in the range of four years and $ 100 million. Knowing that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George ($ 70 million combined in 2020-21) are already in the books, the Clippers will have to think hard if they are willing to participate in Harrell.

On the one hand, it is a great reason why the Clippers have been able to change their organization in such a short time. Harrell and Beverley are largely credited with the hardness of the missing organization during the "Lob City,quot; era. Its production has increased every year, and its determination and bustle cannot be measured.

But there are limitations in your game. It is small for a center. With 6-7, he struggles to face some of the most formidable greats in the game, think of Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid. He is not an elite rebounder, and he is not afraid of opponents as a tire protector.

Offensively, he has done most of his damage against the second units. How will the headlines do, particularly in a tight series of playoffs?

NBA DRAFT BIG BOARD: Ranking of the 60 best prospects

The questions surrounding Harrell's game are the reason for the conversation about a possible exchange before the February 6 deadline. ESPN connoisseurs Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe mentioned Harrell as a possible free trade or agency target for the Mavericks in a recent episode of the "Woj & Lowe,quot; program, although there doesn't seem to be much information to suggest that the Clippers wanted to move to The 26 years that will soon be.

If the Clippers are willing to pay Harrell his starting price this summer, the conversation is easy. Harrell is paid, and the Clippers lock a budding star in the foreseeable future. It is a win-win situation.

But if the Clippers draw a line in the sand, losing Harrell for nothing would be painful. In that scenario, a trade is much more realistic. There are teams that could use Harrell's services, and the Clippers would receive some decent pieces in return.

In all likelihood, the Clippers will remain loyal to Harrell. They are in win mode now. What kind of message would an exchange from Harrell send to Leonard and George, two guys who signed two-year deals this offseason?

Regardless of what happens in the coming months, one thing is clear: Harrell has become more than just an energy player from the bank.

Harrell will receive a payment this low season. But will he stay in Los Angeles?