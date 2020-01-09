The queen holds an urgent meeting to find a viable role for Harry, Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II has summoned Royal Households staff to find a solution in the midst of Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe decision to step back as "older,quot; members of the royal family and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, several media reports.

According to the BBC, citing his real correspondent Nicholas Witchell, The queen has been in contact with Prince carlos Y Prince William. Real editor of ITV News Chris ship further reported Teams are expected to work "at a pace,quot; with the Sussex and governments to find "viable solutions,quot; in a matter of days, not weeks.

"The Queen called a meeting of the four royal families and commissioned them & # 39; to come up with a future & # 39; viable & # 39; role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in‘ days, not weeks. " The Daily Mail & # 39; s real correspondent Rebecca English further tweeted.

Reports came less than 24 hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the bomb in an Instagram post.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the post began. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in recent years , that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty with the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. "