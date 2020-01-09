The proposal inspired by sleeping beauty will make you believe in love again

After watching this video, we are convinced that Sleeping Beauty has found her Prince Charming.

In this viral video, Lee Loechler pulls out the latest proposal by making his high school girlfriend, Sthuthi David, the theme of your favorite movie Sleeping Beauty. Of course, his cardiological girlfriend was completely unaware of the months of hard work he did to create this proposal, which makes the video much sweeter.

More importantly, Sthuthi said yes to marry him.

And how could he not do it after he proposed the perfect proposal? As seen in the video, Lee created a place in the animation of him and Sthuthi specifically in the scene where Prince Phillip awakens Aurora with a kiss on the lips. He also went a step further in arranging for some of Sthuthi's family and friends to be present for the proposal and document the entire experience.