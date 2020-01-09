The proposal inspired by sleeping beauty will make you believe in love again

Youtube
After watching this video, we are convinced that Sleeping Beauty has found her Prince Charming.
In this viral video, Lee Loechler pulls out the latest proposal by making his high school girlfriend, Sthuthi David, the theme of your favorite movie Sleeping Beauty. Of course, his cardiological girlfriend was completely unaware of the months of hard work he did to create this proposal, which makes the video much sweeter.
More importantly, Sthuthi said yes to marry him.
And how could he not do it after he proposed the perfect proposal? As seen in the video, Lee created a place in the animation of him and Sthuthi specifically in the scene where Prince Phillip awakens Aurora with a kiss on the lips. He also went a step further in arranging for some of Sthuthi's family and friends to be present for the proposal and document the entire experience.
As if that wasn't enough to earn it, Lee fixed his screen presence to throw the engagement ring.
Then, the Prince urges Lee to ask the question now, only for Lee to answer: "Not every day you can propose to your high school girlfriend, so I will take my time."
"I love you with all my heart, including all its ventricles, atria and valves. It's a cardiologist." He explains to the crowd that she is a doctor, before asking his girlfriend: "Will you live happily ever after with me?"
After the obligatory hugs and kisses, the couple sat down to see their characters on screen traveling in a carriage with fireworks in the background. "That was very good!" exclaims his fiance.
While most of the Internet is marveling at Lee's dedication to his future wife and commitment, others are sad about the expectations this creates. As one YouTube commentator said: "This will explode and will make the standards of the proposals deeply unfair to the rest of us."
Congratulations Sthuthi and Lee!
