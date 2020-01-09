The president of the Saracens, Neil Golding, says he will take over for a significant period for the club | Rugby Union News

Neil Golding: "We, as a board, are firmly committed to introducing new robust processes and working together with other Premiership Rugby stakeholders for the benefit of Saracens and English rugby."





The Saracens are only seven points from their point deduction.

The new president of the Saracens, Neil Golding, admits that he will take care of the double winners

at a time of "significant change,quot; following his points deduction and fine record for breach of the salary limit.

Golding replaces Nigel Wray, although Wray will continue to fund the club after he resigned last week in the wake of the salary cap scandal that is forcing the club to cut its squad to comply with current season regulations.

The Saracens were docked 35 points and fined £ 5.36 million after it was discovered that they had exceeded the £ 7 million limit during the last three seasons, although they remain above the ceiling for 2019-20.

Ed Griffiths has been appointed executive director to oversee the necessary changes and will be assisted by Golding, who assumed the position of non-executive president.

"The success of this great club is based on its commitment to talent development through its coaches and the academy system, the well-being of the players and the positive impact within their community to create lasting memories," said the lawyer. Golding, which specializes in disputes and litigation. and arbitration.

"I am excited to help build on this wonderful legacy. I also recognize that I am joining the club at a time of significant change.

"We, as a board, are firmly committed to introducing new robust processes and working together with other Premiership Rugby stakeholders for the benefit of Saracens and English rugby."

Griffiths has confirmed that Saracens should reduce their salary bill and, together with rugby director Mark McCall, is identifying the players that will be eliminated from the team.

It seems that Liam Williams will leave the Saracens for Scarlets before the end of the season

Wales' side or side, Liam Williams, will join Scarlets at the end of the season, but that deal now seems ready to come forward.

Richard Wigglesworth, George Kruis, Juan Figallo and Michael Rhodes also face uncertain futures at Allianz Park.

Sarries has already won six of his eight Premier League games this season, as well as Exeter leaders and second-placed Northampton, to leave them at -7 points while continuing to reduce their points deficit.